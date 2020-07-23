21 endless seconds of sound, two young men killed: Police release video of dramatic Mississauga shooting Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

The strange thing is the sound. Not just how long it lasts, but the layers too. It opens with a loud pop then an echo — BANG bang — and then it builds, one sound on top another, and on and on. It goes on long enough that it almost starts to sound rhythmic, like applause that carries on too long, or the stamping of feet inside a stadium after a goal. Each thumping crash overlaps another. BANG bang. BANG bang. BANG. BANG. BANG. For a few moments, a single, deeper thump stands out. Then it fades back into the crowd. BANG bang. BANG bang. BANG. For 21 endless seconds and then it ends before starting right back again.



On Tuesday, police in the Peel Region, a collection of suburbs west of Toronto, released security footage from a shooting that, seen on tape, seems somehow built from newspaper clichés. The footage shows a group of young men in a parking lot outside an apartment complex. Without the sound it would be hard to know exactly what was going on. They huddle between parked cars. Then the first bang sounds and they run, through the lot up across the grass, and around the building.



It’s a strange dynamic. As smartphone cameras have become more and more powerful, security cameras have largely remained the same. There are more of them, sure, but the footage, when it comes out, has the same feel it always has — of blurry, distant remove. In the first 21 seconds of shooting, you can only see one definitive flash and then the pop and spider web of a rear window being hit — once, then again. Without the sound, you wouldn’t know the scale. Without the sound, you wouldn’t be reading this. It’s the sound that makes the violence come alive.



Peel Police released the video on Tuesday during a press conference to announce two arrests in the case, which investigators believe is tied to another fatal shooting in a nearby municipality. In the original incident, on Sept. 14, 2019, on Darcel Road in Mississauga, six people were shot, including one, Jonathan Davis, a 17-year-old bystander, who died at the scene. Among the others injured was a 13-year-old-girl, a 50-year-old woman and three teenage boys, all of whom have since been released from the hospital.



The police announced Tuesday that two of the alleged gunmen in that case have been arrested. Safeer Ahmad, a 19-year-old from Mississauga, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Jahvon Valdez, a 21-year-old from Brampton, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm. Other suspects, going by the tape, many suspects, remain at large.



Police also announced Tuesday that they believe the Darcel Road shooting is tied to another fatal attack, on Oct. 22, 2019, in Mississauga. In that incident four people were shot inside a single car including one, 28 year old Giovanni Delahaye, who died on the scene.



Those murders, two young men killed, two families left bereft, eight wounded, and 21 endless seconds of sound. 👓 View full article

