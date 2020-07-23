Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donors with Russia-links are ‘British citizens’ – Cabinet minister Brandon Lewis

WorldNews Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Donors with Russia-links are ‘British citizens’ – Cabinet minister Brandon LewisA Cabinet minister has defended accepting donations from wealthy individuals with links to Russia and President Vladimir Putin, insisting the benefactors are “British citizens”. It comes after The Times reported that 14 Cabinet ministers and members of Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), which published its long-awaited report into Russian interference in British democracy this week, had taken money from figures linked to Russia. The committee’s report warned that unnamed Kremlin-linked figures had given money to UK political parties in a move that could see them deployed to “assist” Moscow. The Times listed Northern Ireland Secretary...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Lewis: People should

Lewis: People should "check their facts" on Russian donors 01:19

 Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has rejected claims that the Conservative Party took donations from people with links to Russia but says suggesting that British citizens with personal links to Russia cannot not donate to political parties is racist. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brandon Lewis Brandon Lewis British Conservative politician

Government clarifies mandatory face mask guidance [Video]

Government clarifies mandatory face mask guidance

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has clarified government guidance on the compulsory wearing of face coverings in shops in England - saying they only need to be worn in sandwich shops when "treating it as a retail environment". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published
Lewis: Individuals should take responsibility on masks [Video]

Lewis: Individuals should take responsibility on masks

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has refuted criticism of government guidance on mandatory face mask rules, which come into force in England tomorrow - insisting that individuals should be taking responsibility for themselves. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published

UK government responsible for better coronavirus outcome in Scotland, minister claims

 Brandon Lewis downplays role of devolved nations
Independent

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and since 2012

Putin approves Russian national development goals through 2030

 MOSCOW, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday instructing the government to implement a set of national development..
WorldNews

Kremlin pours cold water on anonymous Bloomberg claims about ‘elite’ Covid-19 vaccine, says Putin hasn’t ...

 President Vladimir Putin has not received the domestic coronavirus vaccine, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The denial comes on the day anonymous claims..
WorldNews

Sergei Furgal protests: Putin picks new governor after murder allegation

 Governor Sergei Furgal of Khabarovsk has been replaced, after his arrest sparked mass demonstrations.
BBC News

Iran’s president urges end to US unilateralism in talks with Russian counterpart

 Iran’s president says measures must be taken to oppose US unilateralism, while emphasizing the necessity for preserving the landmark nuclear deal clinched by..
WorldNews

Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament UK Parliament committee overseeing intelligence matters

Labour leader calls for reforms from the Government after Russia report [Video]

Labour leader calls for reforms from the Government after Russia report

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to make sweeping changes to the Official Secrets Act after the release of the Russia report.The report by the Intelligence and Security Committee suggested that consecutive Governments had acted too slowly in dealing with the threat from the Kremlin.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Shapps: Russia report written "in a specific context" [Video]

Shapps: Russia report written "in a specific context"

Transport secretary Grant Shapps says the Intelligence and Security Committee's report into Russian interference in UK politics may have been influenced by the 'specific views' of its former chair Dominic Grieve - and that it is important to see its findings in context. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:07Published
Russia report: UK 'actively avoided' probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote [Video]

Russia report: UK 'actively avoided' probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote

The UK parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee has released the findings of its long-awaited report into Russian interference in British politics.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:46Published

Russia report to claim Moscow intervened in UK general election and Scottish referendum

 Moscow tried to manipulate the last general election and the Scottish independence referendum 5 years prior – but there is no evidence it worked to steer the..
WorldNews

The Times The Times British daily (Monday to Saturday) national newspaper based in London

ISIS bride Shamima Begum wins right to return to UK to appeal her loss of citizenship

 LONDON -- Shamima Begum, the British woman who joined ISIS as a teenager in 2015, is in order to challenge the government's decision to strip her of citizenship...
WorldNews

Moscow Kremlin Moscow Kremlin fortified complex in Moscow, Russia

Boris Johnson accused of giving Kremlin green light to meddle in UK politics after rejecting Russia report's recommendations

 'We have identified the problem, we now need to fix it. If we don't fix it, they will do more of it'
Independent

Russian Influence in Britain is ‘New Normal,’ Intelligence Committee Warns

 A long-awaited House of Commons report laying bare Kremlin-sponsored bids to influence the outcomes of British elections and other votes, and to meddle in the..
WorldNews

Russia report: Six things we learned from dossier about interference in UK politics

 Dossier sets out Moscow-linked cyber threats, influence of Russian money and growth of Kremlin 'enablers' in UK
Independent

Reports shows that Russia interfered in Scottish vote, maybe Brexit too

 London — Russia meddled in the 2014 Scottish referendum and the British government failed to ask for a deep assessment of possible Kremlin-directed..
WorldNews

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Dominic Raab rejects idea that UK avoided investigating Russia [Video]

Dominic Raab rejects idea that UK avoided investigating Russia

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Russia was a “top national security priority” and the UK was prepared to “call out” Moscow over issues such as cyber attacks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Secretary of State for Northern Ireland United Kingdom government cabinet minister


Related videos from verified sources

British cabinet ministers meet in person for first time since coronavirus lockdown [Video]

British cabinet ministers meet in person for first time since coronavirus lockdown

The weekly cabinet meeting inside Johnson's Downing Street office was ditched when the COVID-19 crisis threatened to run out of control. Johnson, his health minister and other top officials all caught..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published
Cabinet extends EPF support for small businesses for 3 months [Video]

Cabinet extends EPF support for small businesses for 3 months

In a move that will benefit over 72 lakh employees, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution for three more months, from June to August..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
PM Modi chairs cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg [Video]

PM Modi chairs cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Union Cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on July 08. Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman among others..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Russia report: What would tougher spy laws mean for UK?

 A look at the likely challenges of introducing new laws to tackle the threat of Russian interference.
BBC News Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

The Russia report reveals how Putin's allies used the UK as a 'laundromat' to launder Russian money and interfere in British politics

The Russia report reveals how Putin's allies used the UK as a 'laundromat' to launder Russian money and interfere in British politics · *The Russia report on Moscow's attempts to interfere in the UK has been published.* · *It reveals that Russia has used the UK as a 'laundromat' to launder...
Business Insider Also reported by •IndependentDeutsche Welle

From Russia with love: How damaging is the 'Russia Report' for the UK?

 The "Russia Report" sounds like a title straight out of a James Bond movie. With a plot to match, it has the potential to wreak further damage on an already...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this