The Russia report reveals how Putin's allies used the UK as a 'laundromat' to launder Russian money and interfere in British politics Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

· *The Russia report on Moscow's attempts to interfere in the UK has been published.*

· *It reveals that Russia has used the UK as a 'laundromat' to launder its money and influence.*

· *Successive governments have allowed the UK to become the destination of choice for Russian money.*

· *It also examines attempts to... · *The Russia report on Moscow's attempts to interfere in the UK has been published.*· *It reveals that Russia has used the UK as a 'laundromat' to launder its money and influence.*· *Successive governments have allowed the UK to become the destination of choice for Russian money.*· *It also examines attempts to 👓 View full article

