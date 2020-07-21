Global  
 

The Russia report reveals how Putin's allies used the UK as a 'laundromat' to launder Russian money and interfere in British politics

Tuesday, 21 July 2020
The Russia report reveals how Putin's allies used the UK as a 'laundromat' to launder Russian money and interfere in British politics· *The Russia report on Moscow's attempts to interfere in the UK has been published.*
· *It reveals that Russia has used the UK as a 'laundromat' to launder its money and influence.*
· *Successive governments have allowed the UK to become the destination of choice for Russian money.*
· *It also examines attempts to...
News video: Long-awaited Russia report to be published

Long-awaited Russia report to be published 01:20

 A long-awaited report on alleged Russian interference in British democracy will be published on Tuesday at a time when relations with Moscow are under severe strain.

