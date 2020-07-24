Police blocked from arresting observers in Portland protests
Friday, 24 July 2020 () PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the ongoing Portland, Oregon, protests that have sparked confrontations between local officials and President Donald Trump over the limits of federal power. U.S. Judge Michael Simon made his ruling late Thursday, a […]
Police fired tear gas at protesters in downtown Portland during the early morning hours of Wednesday, as demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism in Oregon's largest city continue to rage on. Matthew Larotonda reports.