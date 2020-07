Anyone can buy the same military-style gear worn by federal officers making secretive arrests in Portland Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

· Videos filmed in Portland, Oregon, in recent days show protesters being detained and whisked into unmarked cars by what appear to be law-enforcement officers wearing military camouflage.

· The officers' entire ensemble, down to their minivans, is readily available online, making it exceedingly difficult to discern legitimate... · Videos filmed in Portland, Oregon, in recent days show protesters being detained and whisked into unmarked cars by what appear to be law-enforcement officers wearing military camouflage.· The officers' entire ensemble, down to their minivans, is readily available online, making it exceedingly difficult to discern legitimate 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources British gym instructor quizzed over love triangle death of Ukrainian woman on Thai island



A British gym instructor has been quizzed over the suspected murder of a pretty Ukrainian woman who was in a love triangle with him and her husband. Phillip Armstrong, 47, was interviewed by police.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:25 Published on June 9, 2020

Tweets about this Mark B. ANYONE can buy the same military-style gear worn by supposed "federal officers" making secretive arrests in Portlan… https://t.co/o1cbAl8kYE 3 minutes ago