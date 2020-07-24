Protests Over the Arrest of Governor Sergei Furgal Show Populism Is Alive in Russia—and May Create Real Problems for Putin Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

From his perch atop the Kremlin, Vladimir From his perch atop the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin has placed himself at the center of Russian politics for the foreseeable future, and anti-Western words and deeds have surely helped him get there. But the story now is anger directed his way from his own country’s East. With support from 78% of voters and 65% turnout, Putin won a referendum earlier in July establishing a new constitution that could extend his reign for decades. Yes, there were millions of contested ballots and “prizes” given to voters who showed up at the polls, but no one really expected a... 👓 View full article

