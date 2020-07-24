Global  
 

Protests Over the Arrest of Governor Sergei Furgal Show Populism Is Alive in Russia—and May Create Real Problems for Putin

Friday, 24 July 2020
Protests Over the Arrest of Governor Sergei Furgal Show Populism Is Alive in Russia—and May Create Real Problems for PutinFrom his perch atop the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin has placed himself at the center of Russian politics for the foreseeable future, and anti-Western words and deeds have surely helped him get there. But the story now is anger directed his way from his own country’s East. With support from 78% of voters and 65% turnout, Putin won a referendum earlier in July establishing a new constitution that could extend his reign for decades. Yes, there were millions of contested ballots and “prizes” given to voters who showed up at the polls, but no one really expected a...
 Residents of Khabarovsk, Russia rally against the appointment of the new governor Mikhail Degtyarev as acting governor of the region instead of Sergei Furgal, who was dismissed from office by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (July 21) "due to loss of confidence."

