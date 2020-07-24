|
Protests Over the Arrest of Governor Sergei Furgal Show Populism Is Alive in Russia—and May Create Real Problems for Putin
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
From his perch atop the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin has placed himself at the center of Russian politics for the foreseeable future, and anti-Western words and deeds have surely helped him get there. But the story now is anger directed his way from his own country’s East. With support from 78% of voters and 65% turnout, Putin won a referendum earlier in July establishing a new constitution that could extend his reign for decades. Yes, there were millions of contested ballots and “prizes” given to voters who showed up at the polls, but no one really expected a...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and since 2012
McEnany won't say if Trump, Putin talked bountiesWhite House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wouldn't say whether President Donald Trump addressed reports of Russian bounties offered on U.S. troops or election..
USATODAY.com
Russian mine leak: Investigation after acid spill images go viral
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:21Published
Will Belarus finally rid itself of ‘Europe’s last dictator,’ Alexander Lukashenko?All-star authoritarians are a ruble a dozen in Russia these days. President Vladimir Putin leads the pack, of course, but there are plenty of local and regional..
WorldNews
Trump talks coronavirus, arms control in phone call with PutinPresident TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he would be comfortable sending son, grandchildren to school in person Cafeteria worker on White House grounds tests..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this