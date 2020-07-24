Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trudeau strains to contain political scandal engulfing his family

WorldNews Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Trudeau strains to contain political scandal engulfing his familyCanada Trudeau strains to contain political scandal engulfing his family Moving forward, Trudeau and Morneau may have to deal with more problems. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP Photo By ANDY BLATCHFORD 07/24/2020 05:00 AM EDT Facebook Twitter Link Link Copied More Mail Reddit WhatsApp OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, is embroiled in another controversy of his own making that’s inflicting political damage on him and his administration. The Canadian leader is struggling to contain the rapid spread of a firestorm sparked by his plan to award a sole-source contract to a powerful charity and fueled by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Political and corrupt plot in Rajasthan is before everyone': Patra on CM Gehlot

'Political and corrupt plot in Rajasthan is before everyone': Patra on CM Gehlot 01:25

 Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra on July 24 lambasted on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said that political and corrupt plot is before everyone in Rajasthan. "Manner in which Ashok Gehlot is working in Rajasthan with politicised bureaucracy, corruption and vendetta was...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook Messenger Rooms to roll out live streams feature [Video]

Facebook Messenger Rooms to roll out live streams feature

Social media giant Facebook is adding more virtual hangout features to Messenger Rooms. According to Mashable, Mark Zuckerberg's empire announced on Thursday morning that the Messenger Rooms video call app would get some integration with Facebook Live. From within the Messenger Rooms app, the user will be able to hit a button and go live to Facebook, sharing whatever conversation one is having with the world. One will be able to invite as many as 50 people to join the call. Additionally, the user can host the most chaotic live podcast or a virtual book club or a webinar. Once after starting the stream, the user gets to choose where on Facebook should be shared and one can also get to choose the audience, who will watch the live streaming. It also offers an option to add new guests mid-broadcast and can remove a guest whenever required. The new feature will start rolling out in "some countries" on Thursday, according to Facebook. Messenger Rooms was launched earlier this year in the midst of the pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Gyms and swimming pools reopen in England [Video]

Gyms and swimming pools reopen in England

Gyms and swimming pools have opened in England for the first time since March, with strict hygiene and social distancing measures. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published
PHE: Obesity increases risk of dying from Covid-19 [Video]

PHE: Obesity increases risk of dying from Covid-19

Carrying excess weight increases the risk of hospitalisation, admission to intensive care, and death from Covid-19, according to Public Health England (PHE). PHE's Chief Nutritionist Dr Alison Tedstone says "it's too early to understand why obesity is interacting with Covid-19” but added that excess weight "puts more pressure on the body which makes it harder to fight infections". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
Buckland: Obesity review is 'stark reminder' [Video]

Buckland: Obesity review is 'stark reminder'

People who are overweight or obese are being urged to lose weight after a new Public Health England (PHE) review found a dramatic rise in the risk of hospitalisation and death from Covid-19. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says that everyone has an individual responsibility to tackle the problem of obesity. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies

 Twitter and Facebook suspended the accounts Friday of 16 allies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after a Supreme Court judge ordered them blocked as part of..
WorldNews

Justin Trudeau Justin Trudeau 23rd Prime Minister of Canada

WE charity scandal - A simple guide to the new crisis for Trudeau

 How a multimillion-dollar scheme to help students embroiled Trudeau and his family in controversy.
BBC News

Canada to not recognise 'Punjab 2020 Referendum' event organised by SFJ

 NEW DELHI: In a significant victory for , the Justin Trudeau government stated this week that they would not recognise the Punjab 2020 organised by the..
WorldNews

Scrutiny of WE deal to resume at committee, in House of Commons Tuesday

 OTTAWA — The Liberal government’s cancelled contract with an organization connected closely to the prime minister will be back in the spotlight today. Prime..
WorldNews
Pamela Anderson offers to help Justin Trudeau become vegan [Video]

Pamela Anderson offers to help Justin Trudeau become vegan

Former 'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson has offered to help Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau become a vegan.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:53Published

Reddit Reddit US social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website

Trump campaign shakeup continues with three senior staff hires

 2020 elections Trump campaign shakeup continues with three new senior staff hires The moves are aimed at tightening the leadership structure of a massive Trump..
WorldNews

Trump’s Defense Secretary Moves to Shed His ‘Yes Man’ Reputation

 Magazine Politics Trump’s Defense Secretary Moves to Shed His ‘Yes Man’ Reputation After a year of being overshadowed by others, Mark Esper is trying to..
WorldNews
So, You Shot Your Mouth Off On Reddit? Here's How To Fix It [Video]

So, You Shot Your Mouth Off On Reddit? Here's How To Fix It

Alexis Ohanian's social media platform Reddit is built around people's desire to make their voices heard by posting and commenting. Sometimes, though, the heat of a lively online debate can lead to rash statements one might regret later. According to Business Insider, there are two ways to delete your Reddit history. The first way is to go to the 'Overview' section of your profile and delete any or all of your posts.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Reddit's Alexis Ohanian Resigns From Board, Wants Black Candidate to Take His Place [Video]

Reddit's Alexis Ohanian Resigns From Board, Wants Black Candidate to Take His Place

Ohanian made the announcement on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

The Canadian Press The Canadian Press Canadian private news agency established in 1917


Ottawa Ottawa Federal capital of Canada

China charges two Canadians with alleged spying [Video]

China charges two Canadians with alleged spying

Chinese prosecutors said on Friday that they have charged two detained Canadians for alleged espionage, in a case that has driven a diplomatic wedge between Ottawa and Beijing. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published
Trudeau takes a knee at anti-racism rally [Video]

Trudeau takes a knee at anti-racism rally

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined thousands of demonstrators at an anti-racism protest in Ottawa on Friday, taking a knee in solidarity with people of color who have died from police brutality.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published

Related videos from verified sources

New Ethics Scandal Could End Trudeau's Career [Video]

New Ethics Scandal Could End Trudeau's Career

Justin Trudeau is embroiled in yet another ethics scandal. This latest scandal is connected to the WE Charity slated to run a $660 million program for students unable to find summer work due to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis [Video]

Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National vice president, Uma Bharti, on July 14, held Rahul Gandhi accountable for the political crisis in Rajasthan. While speaking to ANI in Bhopal, she said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
A Timeline Of The Trudeaus And We Charity [Video]

A Timeline Of The Trudeaus And We Charity

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under an ethics investigation over his family's relationship with We Charity.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:46Published

Tweets about this