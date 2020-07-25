Biggio HR, Blue Jays begin 2020 odyssey by beating Rays 6-4
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cavan Biggio hit a three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays began their still-in-progress odyssey by topping the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 Friday night in a season opener. Earlier in the day, the Blue Jays announced they will play the majority of their home games at the stadium of their […]
Reports indicate that the organization has granted permission to the Toronto Blue Jays to use Oriole Park at Camden Yards for their home games this season as long as they agree to certain conditions...