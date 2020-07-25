Global  
 

Biggio HR, Blue Jays begin 2020 odyssey by beating Rays 6-4

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 July 2020
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cavan Biggio hit a three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays began their still-in-progress odyssey by topping the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 Friday night in a season opener. Earlier in the day, the Blue Jays announced they will play the majority of their home games at the stadium of their […]
