José Viloria RT @BNightengale: Matt Olson hits grand slam in the 10th inning in #MLB’s first game with new extra inning rule for #Athletics 7-3 victory… 2 minutes ago Joshua Trahan RT @AthleticsRants: MATT OLSON HITS A WALK OFF GRAND SLAM TO GIVE THE GREAT OAKLAND ATHLETICS THEIR FIRST WIN OF 2020!!! BEST 1B IN BASEBAL… 5 minutes ago CBS Sports MLB MLB Opening Day scores, takeaways: Mets win another opener; Athletics' Matt Olson hits season's first walk-off… https://t.co/mJG4uNZ33m 22 minutes ago Alain Keith Cabardo Daguio Breaking (MLB): Athletics' Matt Olson hits grand slam to win 1st game under new extra-inning rule 24 minutes ago