Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A ‘Wall of Vets’ Joins the Front Lines of Portland Protests

NYTimes.com Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Military veterans said they banded together to protect the free speech of demonstrators.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jb4wiganfc

jb4wiganfc RT @ByMikeBaker: After getting tear gassed last night in Portland, a member of the protest's new "Wall of Vets" said the gas was so strong… 5 seconds ago

hunter_kc

AnubianPrime RT @nytimes: A "Wall of Vets" has joined the protests in Portland, Oregon. The military veterans joined the crowd after a federal officer b… 5 seconds ago

JLenguadetrapo

Jose Lenguadetrapo RT @415holgate: A ‘Wall of Vets’ Joins the Front Lines of Portland Protests https://t.co/tFBmnDGPd8 10 seconds ago

Sue72299423

Sue RT @ByMikeBaker: Here's video of Army vet Clint Hall standing in the protest crowd as the feds came rushing out shooting pepper***and t… 43 seconds ago