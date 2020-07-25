Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Istanbul Convention: Poland to leave European treaty on violence against women

BBC News Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Thousands of women have protested against the withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence Council of Europe convention against gender violence signed in Istanbul, Turkey


Poland Poland Country in Central Europe

EU survives COVID talks but not unscathed [Video]

EU survives COVID talks but not unscathed

Tense recovery talks have revealed deep political fractures in the European Union, questioning its ability to stay unified. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:29Published

Polish PM says would not accept rule of law strings on EU money

 WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday he would not agree to a new mechanism to freeze EU money for countries violating the..
WorldNews

Andrzej Duda, new Polish president, almost a clone of Donald Trump

 Few people outside of Poland care about the outcome of last Sunday’s presidential election there, but maybe they should. Andrzej Duda is practically a Polish..
WorldNews
This week in the EU: Turkey tensions, Polish elections and vaccine politics [Video]

This week in the EU: Turkey tensions, Polish elections and vaccine politics

This week in the EU: Turkey tensions, Polish elections and vaccine politics

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 06:57Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SourCreamMan

Axel RT @BasedPoland: Western European liberals can't understand why Polish President Andrzej #Duda has came out strongly against the LGBTQ+ ide… 2 hours ago

PAP_eng

Polish Press Agency During Saturday ceremonies in Warsaw marking Police Day, President Andrzej Duda thanked Polish police officers for… https://t.co/4uIK86hnWd 3 hours ago

sleepygorillaz

rosie / BLM / ACAB RT @Kloeyxxo: european commission : hold polish president andrzej duda accountable for hate speech against lgbt+ community - Sign the Petit… 8 hours ago

freedomfightsuk

FreedomFightsUK RT @barenakedislam: GREAT NEWS! Conservative, anti-Muslim immigration, Polish President Andrzej Duda re-elected for a 5-year term https://t… 8 hours ago

HuilkaVilka

Быва Бева Дык RT @HipHopMcGee: For whats going on in Poland right now: Im ashamed to be of Polish native Right now that country is completely fucked and… 9 hours ago

WPReview

WorldPoliticsReview Polish President Andrzej Duda’s election victory earlier this month is widely viewed as a green light for the right… https://t.co/XdWpJcQ0ad 10 hours ago