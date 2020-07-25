Zuckerberg, Bezos, other tech CEOs testify on competition Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Big Tech CEOs — Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Apple’s Tim Cook — will answer for their companies’ practices before Congress at a hearing Wednesday by the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust. The panel has conducted a bipartisan investigation over the past year of the tech […] 👓 View full article

