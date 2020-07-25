|
Giants beat Dodgers 5-3 for Kapler’s 1st win as manager
Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wilmer Flores homered and the Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Saturday to give Gabe Kapler his first win as San Francisco manager. After getting outscored 17-2 in the first two games, the Giants took advantage of Dodgers starter Alex Wood’s struggles to avoid their first 0-3 start since […]
