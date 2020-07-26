Ex-UFC champ Whittaker back on track with decision over Till Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker earned his first victory in two years Sunday, winning a unanimous decision over Darren Till on Fight Island. Veteran heavyweight Fabrício Werdum finished Alexander Gustafsson by armbar submission midway through the first round, and Maurício “Shogun” Rua got an entertaining split-decision victory […] 👓 View full article

