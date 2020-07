Bournemouth relegated despite 3-1 win at Everton on last day Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Bournemouth’s five-year stay in the Premier League ended Sunday despite a 3-1 win at Everton on the final day of the season. Eddie Howe’s side needed wins from Arsenal against Watford and West Ham against Aston Villa, as well as its own win at Everton, to clinch another late escape. But […] 👓 View full article

