Manchester United come from behind to beat Bournemouth 5-2
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Manchester United powered into fourth place in the Premier League with a 5-2 rout of struggling Bournemouth, while Arsenal dealt a major blow to Wolves' Champions League chase by winning 2-0 at Molineux on Saturday. Third-placed Leicester also got back on track with Jamie Vardy reaching 100 top-flight goals in a comfortable 3-0...
