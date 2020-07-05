Manchester United come from behind to beat Bournemouth 5-2

Omigie Ezekiel Kelvin ❁ Bruno Fernandez can come from the Portuguese league to boss Manchester United football in the EPL but Messi cannot… https://t.co/Aq2zOP99UD 4 hours ago 🇳🇬CYBEREAGLES 🇳🇬 @omaakatugba I don't come to praise Ceaser, I come to bury him. This is Manchester United, not Arsenal. Pesin dey… https://t.co/IIUYQayvuZ 8 hours ago PLAINTIFF 😅; Environmental Activist, future Phila @ChelseaFC Come on boys please save our ears from Manchester United fans ......😒😒😒😒 10 hours ago ian moulton @Deliver-Moo One good thing to come out of all this cov-19 stuff is that Manchester United fans haven’t had to drive all the way… https://t.co/B2UcR9VrFb 11 hours ago Ian Moulton @Deliver-Moo One good thing to come out of all this cov-19 stuff is that Manchester United fans haven’t had to drive all the way… https://t.co/7gH5eJTf7U 11 hours ago 🇲🇦 RT @umarf7_utd: I don't think we Manchester United fans realise how lucky we are to have a player like Mason Greenwood come from our academ… 11 hours ago Alec Whitaker As it happened: United come from behind in style to move into Champions League place That one will go down as a Pr… https://t.co/d3zeMWMyzq 12 hours ago umar I don't think we Manchester United fans realise how lucky we are to have a player like Mason Greenwood come from ou… https://t.co/ywmdLSlpGR 12 hours ago