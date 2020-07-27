Global  
 

EPL: Chelsea, Manchester United to the four after huge wins

Mid-Day Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Manchester United and Chelsea sealed Champions League places on Sunday as Bournemouth and Watford fell through the trapdoor on a dramatic final day of the English Premier League season.

United finished third after a nervy 2-0 win in a Champions League shootout against Leicester while Chelsea ended in fourth spot after beating...
News video: Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea

Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea 05:45

 Manchester United and Chelsea secure places in the Champions League with wins on the final day of the Premier League season.

