EPL: Mane boosts Liverpool's record hunt; Manchester City shocked at Southampton

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Sadio Mane helped Liverpool keep alive their bid to set a new Premier League points record as the champions beat Aston Villa 2-0 to restore a 23-point lead over Manchester City, who were beaten at Southampton on Sunday.

Just four days after City thrashed Liverpool 4-0 to seemingly lay down a marker next season's title race,...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season

Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season 01:01

 Pep Guardiola admits he finds it difficult to understand why his Manchester City side have lost nine Premier League games this season. A superb long-range effort by Southampton striker Che Adams saw City slip to a 1-0 loss at St Mary’s on Sunday – the first time in over five years they have been...

