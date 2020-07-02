West Indies cricket's 'founding father' Everton Weekes dies, aged 95
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Legendary batsman Everton Weekes, the last of the famed West Indies 'Three Ws', died Wednesday at the age of 95 and was hailed as "a founding father" of the sport in the Caribbean. "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes," tweeted Cricket West Indies. "Our condolences go out...
The West Indies squad have arrived in Manchester ahead of their three-Test tour of England. Every member of the 39-strong touring party, including 25 players, tested negative for Covid-19 before they..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published