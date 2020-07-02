Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

West Indies cricket's 'founding father' Everton Weekes dies, aged 95

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Legendary batsman Everton Weekes, the last of the famed West Indies 'Three Ws', died Wednesday at the age of 95 and was hailed as "a founding father" of the sport in the Caribbean. "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes," tweeted Cricket West Indies. "Our condolences go out...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

West Indies cricket team arrive in UK for test series [Video]

West Indies cricket team arrive in UK for test series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) arrive in Manchester ahead of the three-test series against England.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:35Published
West Indies arrive in Manchester ahead of three-Test tour [Video]

West Indies arrive in Manchester ahead of three-Test tour

The West Indies squad have arrived in Manchester ahead of their three-Test tour of England. Every member of the 39-strong touring party, including 25 players, tested negative for Covid-19 before they..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Coronavirus: How has sport been affected? [Video]

Coronavirus: How has sport been affected?

In the cricket England will play the West Indies in a Test series from July 8 and in Formula One the season will start with eight races in Europe, the first in Austria on July 5.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Former West Indies batsman Sir Everton Weekes dies aged 95

 Cricket West Indies has paid tribute to Test great Sir Everton Weekes following his death at the age of 95.
Belfast Telegraph

Former West Indies cricketer Everton Weekes dies aged 95.

 BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Everton Weekes, who formed one of the famous three “Ws” of West Indian cricket as part of a formidable batting lineup for more...
Seattle Times

Former West Indies cricketer Everton Weekes dies aged 95.

 Everton Weekes formed one of the famous three “Ws” of West Indian cricket as part of a formidable batting lineup for more than a decade
FOX Sports


Tweets about this