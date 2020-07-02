West Indies cricket's 'founding father' Everton Weekes dies, aged 95

Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Legendary batsman Everton Weekes, the last of the famed West Indies 'Three Ws', died Wednesday at the age of 95 and was hailed as "a founding father" of the sport in the Caribbean. "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes," tweeted Cricket West Indies. "Our condolences go out...