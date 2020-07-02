West Indies legend Everton Weekes dies, aged 95

Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

West Indies great Everton Weekes has died at the age of 95 at his home in Barbados after a long battle with ill health. Weekes made his international debut in 1948 against England and went on to play 48 Tests for West Indies, scoring 4,455 runs at an average of over 58. He made 15 centuries in his 10-year Test career and is the only player to score hundreds in five consecutive Test innings.