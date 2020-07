West Indies arrive in Manchester ahead of three-Test tour The West Indies squad have arrived in Manchester ahead of their three-Test tour of England. Every member of the 39-strong touring party, including 25 players, tested negative for Covid-19 before they..

In the cricket England will play the West Indies in a Test series from July 8 and in Formula One the season will start with eight races in Europe, the first in Austria on July 5. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:11 Published on June 2, 2020