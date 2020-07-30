Global  
 

Yuvraj Singh urges fans not to make fun of Stuart Broad: 500 Test wickets is no joke; you are a legend

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday was full of praise for England pacer Stuart Broad after the latter became the seventh bowler to scalp 500 wickets in Test cricket.

Yuvraj also made a special request to his followers on social media to not make fun of Broad by bringing up the six sixes he hit off the latter's...
