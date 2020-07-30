Yuvraj Singh urges fans not to make fun of Stuart Broad: 500 Test wickets is no joke; you are a legend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources England’s ‘Mr Dependable’ Chris Woakes is happy to stay out of the limelight



Chris Woakes doubts he will emulate James Anderson and Stuart Broad inreaching 500 Test wickets and is unfazed about occasionally flying under theradar when compared with his more illustrious England.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 5 days ago Stuart Broad rises to third spot in ICC Test Rankings for bowlers with Manchester exploits



Stuart Broad rises to third spot in ICC Test Rankings for bowlers with Manchester exploits Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:01 Published 1 week ago Stuart Broad still looking to improve after 500th Test scalp



Man of the Series Stuart Broad says his desire to keep learning is one reasonhe has managed to secure his 500th Test wicket. Broad became only the seventhbowler to achieve the feat on the last day of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this