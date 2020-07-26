|
Watford relegated after loss at Arsenal, Deeney could leave
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Watford’s five-year stay in the Premier League ended when the team was relegated after a 3-2 loss at Arsenal on the final day of the season on Sunday. The Hornets started the day in third-to-last place and needed to overtake Aston Villa, which was ahead only on goal difference, to survive. Villa […]
