Watford relegated after loss at Arsenal, Deeney could leave

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Watford’s five-year stay in the Premier League ended when the team was relegated after a 3-2 loss at Arsenal on the final day of the season on Sunday. The Hornets started the day in third-to-last place and needed to overtake Aston Villa, which was ahead only on goal difference, to survive. Villa […]
