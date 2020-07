Garrett Foster Brought His Gun to Austin Protests. Then He Was Shot Dead. Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

AUSTIN, Texas — It was not unusual for Garrett Foster to be at a protest against police brutality on a Saturday night. And it was not out of character for him to be armed as he marched. Foster was carrying an AK-47 rifle as he joined a Black Lives Matter demonstration blocks from the state […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Garrett Foster: Police investigate shooting at Austin Black Lives Matter protest Garrett Foster was pushing his fiancée's wheelchair when he was shot dead by someone in a car.

BBC News 16 minutes ago





Tweets about this