Juventus 2-0 Sampdoria: Maurizio Sarri's side claim ninth straight Serie A title
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Juventus clinch a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title as they defeat Sampdoria 2-0 in Turin.
