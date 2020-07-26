Global  
 

Juventus 2-0 Sampdoria: Maurizio Sarri's side claim ninth straight Serie A title

BBC News Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Juventus clinch a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title as they defeat Sampdoria 2-0 in Turin.
Juventus F.C. Association football club from Turin, Italy

