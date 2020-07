You Might Like

Related news from verified sources NYCFC upsets Toronto FC in MLS is Back Round of 16 Despite being the last team into the knockout stages, NYCFC was the dominant side in the round of 16 matchup.

Newsday 20 minutes ago Also reported by • FOX Sports



Tweets about this Toronto Star Sports NYCFC upsets Toronto FC 3-1, advances to MLS quarterfinals https://t.co/MOZ9tdohcf 3 minutes ago