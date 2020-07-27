Chinese authorities take control of US consulate in Chengdu

The U.S. says it has closed its consulate in Chengdu, China. China ordered the consulate closed in retaliation for a U.S. order to shut down the Chinese...

Wall Street To Open In The Red Tension between the U.S. and China might escalate as China has ordered to close the U.S. consulate in the city of Chengdu. This is in reaction to the U.S....

RTTNews 3 days ago Newsday Also reported by • New Zealand Herald

