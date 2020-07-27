|
Chinese authorities take control of US consulate in Chengdu
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Chinese authorities took control of the former U.S. consulate in Chengdu on Monday amid rising tensions between the global powers.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chengdu Prefecture-level & Sub-provincial city in Sichuan, People's Republic of China
China takes control of US consulate in ChengduChinese authorities took control of the former U.S. consulate in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Monday after it was ordered closed amid rising..
USATODAY.com
US diplomats to leave consulate in Chengdu in tit-for-tat closuresChina's decision to close the US mission came after the US shut China's consulate in Houston.
BBC News
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30Published
U.S. Chengdu consulate prepares to close
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this