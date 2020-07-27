Global  
 

Robert O'Brien, Donald Trump's national security adviser, tests positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The National Security Adviser is the highest-ranking Trump administration figure to test positive for the coronavirus.
