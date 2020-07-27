|
Robert O'Brien, Donald Trump's national security adviser, tests positive for COVID-19
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The National Security Adviser is the highest-ranking Trump administration figure to test positive for the coronavirus.
Robert C. O'Brien US National Security Advisor
Robert O'Brien, key Trump adviser, 'tests positive for Covid-19'If confirmed, national security adviser Robert O'Brien will be the highest-ranking aide infected.
BBC News
Trump not verbally briefed on Russia bounty matter: WH
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:10Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Early October Surprise: Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley For Donald Trump’s Vice President?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling In “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” John Bolton who served as Donald Trump’s National..
WorldNews
Coronavirus Live Updates: Birx Urges Bar Closures and Limits on GatheringsDr. Deborah L. Birx, the Trump administration’s coronavirus response coordinator, said several states needed to take action. Vietnam will evacuate tourists..
NYTimes.com
Why Montana Is a Test Case for Democrats’ Winning the SenateThe race between Steve Daines, the Republican incumbent, and Steve Bullock could prove crucial in a year when Democrats need to win in conservative-leaning..
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Lalu Prasad tests negative for Covid-19; three of his attendants diagnosed positiveJailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, currently undergoing treatment at a Ranchi hospital for multiple ailments, has tested negative for Covid-19, a senior doctor at the..
IndiaTimes
