Republican lawmakers hijacked a historic antitrust hearing to air conspiracy theories and accuse tech companies of secretly working to undermine Trump

Business Insider Thursday, 30 July 2020
Republican lawmakers hijacked a historic antitrust hearing to air conspiracy theories and accuse tech companies of secretly working to undermine Trump· Republican lawmakers used a widely-anticipated House subcommittee hearing with the world's most powerful tech CEOs to air grievances and accuse tech companies of secretly working to undermine President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.
· The hearing erupted into a shouting match several times as Democratic lawmakers...
News video: Big tech antitrust hearing

Big tech antitrust hearing 00:48

 A historic antitrust hearing is happening today on Capitol Hill. The CEO's of the worlds biggest tech companies will be grilled by lawmakers over whether the size of their companies stifles competition.

