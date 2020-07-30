These 3 moments from Big Tech's blockbuster antitrust hearing could come back to haunt the companies, according to Wall Street analysts
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () · The CEOs of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Google were grilled during a five-hour congressional hearing on Wednesday.
· The hearing followed an antitrust investigation into the power and size of the Big Tech companies.
· Analysts at Wedbush identified the three moments from the hearing most likely to come back and bite the...
On Digital Trends Live today: We break down the upcoming House Judiciary Committee hearing where big tech CEOs from Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook will be testifying. Andy Boxall will also be previewing Samsung Unpacked, which will take place next Wednesday. In the news: Twitter bans links to...
During a House antitrust hearing on Wednesday, U.S. Representative David Cicilline quoted a third party apparel company's negative description of working with Amazon, saying "Amazon strings you along..