Clippers' Williams in 10-day quarantine after visiting strip club

BBC News Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams will miss two games when the NBA season restarts after admitting he visited a strip club, breaking security rules.
Clippers' Lou Williams to undergo 10-day quarantine, miss first two games after leaving NBA campus

 Lou Williams will have to complete a 10-day quarantine after spending part of a pre-approved absence at an Atlanta strip club.
NBA coaches using platform for social justice

 Orlando coach Steve Clifford and Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers discuss the need for societal change. (July 22)
 
John Lewis once told a young Doc Rivers: 'We're just trying to get one at a time'

 Clippers coach Doc Rivers was young player when he met civil rights icon John Lewis, who died Friday. He shared a story of memorable trip with Lewis.
Michelle Obama speaks to NBA, WNBA players about how they can use platform to create change

 Former first lady Michelle Obama spoke with some NBA and WNBA players Sunday about how they can use their platform to address racial justice issues.
Ex-NFL linebacker Reggie Williams driving force behind Disney sports complex hosting NBA bubble

 Ex-Bengals linebacker Reggie Williams recalls key challenges in launching ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex now hosting NBA's "bubble" campaign.
NBA to feature 'virtual fans' at arenas for season restart

 NBA officials are trying to bring fans closer to the games in Orlando and you'll see their faces on video boards throughout the empty arena.
Shannon Sharpe: Lou Williams put a lot of people at risk by breaking NBA bubble protocol [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Lou Williams put a lot of people at risk by breaking NBA bubble protocol

The Clippers will be without Lou Williams for their first game back against the Lakers on Thursday night. Williams will need to quarantine for 10 days after he was spotted at an Atlanta gentlemen’s..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:51Published

How to watch the NBA when the basketball season restarts on July 30

How to watch the NBA when the basketball season restarts on July 30   · The 2019-20 NBA season will officially resume on July 30 with a doubleheader on TNT, and the league will air 16 scrimmages on NBA TV between July 22 and...
Nick Wright unveils his NBA Awards

Nick Wright unveils his NBA Awards With the restart of the NBA season, Nick Wright hands out his NBA awards from MVP to Coach of the Year.
Sacramento Kings Capitalize business contest relaunches for $10,000 prize

 The Sacramento Kings open voting today for the stalled Capitalize startup business pitch competition, which is styled as a March Madness tournament with a...
