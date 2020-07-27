|
Clippers' Williams in 10-day quarantine after visiting strip club
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams will miss two games when the NBA season restarts after admitting he visited a strip club, breaking security rules.
