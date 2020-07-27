Global  
 

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson officially become Greek citizens

BBC News Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The Hollywood stars are granted honorary citizenship for helping victims of a wildfire in Greece.
News video: Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Officially Greek Citizens

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Officially Greek Citizens 00:31

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially Greek citizens. CNN reports the couple and their children became honorary Greek citizens last year. The Greek government honored Hanks for raising awareness about the 2018 fires that devastated areas near Athens and claimed the lives of more than 100 people...

Tom Hanks officially becomes a Greek citizen [Video]

Tom Hanks officially becomes a Greek citizen

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were welcomed to Greece by their Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after officially becoming citizens of the country.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson become official citizens of Greece, prime minister announces

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially citizens of Greece, the country's prime minister announced.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially citizens of Greece: 'I am Greek in my soul and spirit'

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially Greek citizens. The couple were presented with a Greek passport each by the country's Prime Minister, Kyriakos..
