Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson become official citizens of Greece, prime minister announces

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially citizens of Greece, the country's prime minister announced.
Tom Hanks has become a Greek citizen

 Hollywood film star Tom Hanks has become a Greek citizen.

om Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to reveal that they had tested positive for the virus.

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress/singer Rita Wilson survived coronavirus in the early stages of the pandemic. According to People and CNN, Hanks is now urging people to mask up. The magazine reports that Hanks talked about face coverings during a press conference for his movie "Greyhound," which debuts July 10 on Apple TV+. "There's really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands.

Greece has made the return of the Parthenon Marbles from the British Museum in London one of its top priorities.

Greece wildfires rage out of control

 Locals and tourists have been evacuated as fires continue to rage near the city of Corinth.
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are now officially Greek citizens.

Check out the official "Battle of the Atlantic" featurette for the World War II Apple TV+ movie Greyhound, directed by Aaron Schneider. It stars Tom Hanks, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen..

From August 1 the Government will change its advice on working from home, to allow employers discretion over whether to ask staff to go back to work, the Prime Minister has said.The PM also announced..

