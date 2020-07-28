Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Presidential Election 2020: First debate between Donald Trump, Joe Biden to be held on September 29

DNA Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump is facing his Democrat challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden in the November 3 election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Election Day Closing In

Election Day Closing In 02:04

 Election Day closing win with less than 100 days before the big vote.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster [Video]

All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster

President Donald Trump says he's passed on throwing out the first pitch in a game at Yankee Stadium because he's busy managing the COVID-19 crisis. But that didn't stop him from visiting his..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
Election Approaches: Biden Backers Feel Anxious, Trump Voters Are Excited [Video]

Election Approaches: Biden Backers Feel Anxious, Trump Voters Are Excited

Three months away from the election finds Joe Biden supporters anxious, while President Trump backers are excited about the 2020 campaign. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published
Melania Trump Announces Rose Garden 'Renewal' Project [Video]

Melania Trump Announces Rose Garden 'Renewal' Project

First Lady Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the original design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration. Katie Johnston..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden and Obama criticise Trump in ad

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama stepped up their attacks on US President Donald Trump, defending their time in the...
SBS Also reported by •WorldNews

News24.com | Joe Biden labels Donald Trump first racist US president

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has labelled Donald Trump as the first racist to become US president in remarks his opponent's re-election campaign...
News24 Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldWorldNews

2nd presidential debate host withdraws amid virus outbreak

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The University of Notre Dame has become the second university to withdraw as the host of one of this fall’s three scheduled presidential...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this