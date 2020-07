Ex-49er Dana Stubblefield convicted of raping disabled woman Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield was convicted Monday of the rape of a developmentally disabled woman, after prosecutors said he lured the victim to his home with the promise of a babysitting job. A jury found Stubblefield, 49, guilty of rape by force, oral copulation by force and false […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ex-49er Dana Stubblefield convicted of raping disabled woman Former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield has been convicted of the rape of a developmentally disabled woman

FOX Sports 14 minutes ago





Tweets about this