Mnuchin, Pelosi talk virus relief; GOP slashes jobless aid

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Unemployment assistance, eviction protections and other relief for millions of Americans are at stake as White House officials launch negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a new coronavirus aid package that’s teetering in Congress ahead of looming deadlines. While Senate Republicans struggled to roll out their own $1 trillion proposal, Pelosi […]
 [NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks with the White House on a new coronavirus aid bill were not yet on a path toward reaching a deal on Friday, hours before the expiration of a federal unemployment benefit that has been an essential lifeline for millions of Americans....

