Mnuchin, Pelosi talk virus relief; GOP slashes jobless aid
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Unemployment assistance, eviction protections and other relief for millions of Americans are at stake as White House officials launch negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a new coronavirus aid package that’s teetering in Congress ahead of looming deadlines. While Senate Republicans struggled to roll out their own $1 trillion proposal, Pelosi […]
