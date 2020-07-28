Iran fires missile at mock aircraft carrier amid US tensions Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired a missile from a helicopter targeting a replica aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, state television reported, an exercise aimed at threatening the U.S. amid tensions between Tehran and Washington. Iranian commandos also fast-roped down from a helicopter onto the replica in […]


