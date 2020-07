GoNews Trump attorney general heads to Capitol Hill for expected contentious hearing https://t.co/uTMo91PlTh 2 minutes ago

Amy Barrett (@🏡) @stltoday @KurtEricksonPD @JackSuntrup This is absolutely outrageous. Imagine the outrage had a democratic attorney… https://t.co/UOiYvMZ5gh 1 week ago

seed sower RT @mejay227: @clairecmc Trump is going to continue to abuse power for as long as democrats allow him. He must be impeached again the rogue… 1 week ago

Mary Bailey @clairecmc Trump is going to continue to abuse power for as long as democrats allow him. He must be impeached again… https://t.co/U3HT39AhL5 1 week ago

Mary Bailey @JillWineBanks It's Congress fails to act and does not impeach the rogue Attorney General does not defend these age… https://t.co/EGuOHJLts5 1 week ago

[email protected] RT @diannemando: @RepJerryNadler @PeaceVotesBlue USA has no DOJ. Barr is no Attorney General but trump’s consigliere & fixer. Your letters… 1 week ago

DearFriend @RepJerryNadler @PeaceVotesBlue USA has no DOJ. Barr is no Attorney General but trump’s consigliere & fixer. Your… https://t.co/R94KEaJxpf 1 week ago