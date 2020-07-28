Global  
 

Portland protestors, Wall of Moms sue Trump administration over use of tear gas, rubber bullets

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
The nonprofit Protect Democracy filed the lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C., on behalf of several individual protesters and groups.
Tear gas fired, more arrests during Portland protests [Video]

Tear gas fired, more arrests during Portland protests

Protesters gathered for the 59th straight day amid public anger over the deployment of federal border patrol officers to Portland against the wishes of local officials.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Agents disperse Portland protesters

 Gas filled the air and loud explosions could be heard as demonstrators in Portland, Oregon were dispersed early Tuesday. (July 28)
 
USATODAY.com
'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night [Video]

'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night

Six U.S. mayors, all Democrats, urged Congress on Monday to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying the move has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests spreading across the country.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:16Published

Portland demonstrator gives protest advice

 19-year-old Wolfgang Taylor has been attending protests in Portland every night. He spoke to the AP about how protesters can protect themselves with gas masks..
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 28 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday July 28th: New challenge to federal agent deployment; White House agrees to COVID-19 relief talks with Pelosi; Trump lawyers try to..
USATODAY.com
US election: Trump trailing Biden by 10 points [Video]

US election: Trump trailing Biden by 10 points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Live Coronavirus News Updates and Analysis

 Leaders of stricken states are considering limits on businesses. Washington lawmakers are grappling with aid levels. President Trump shared a video with..
NYTimes.com

Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill [Video]

Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill

A motorcade carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis wound through Washington, D.C., Monday before arriving at the Capitol rotunda, where lawmakers gave the civil rights pioneer an emotional sendoff and where his body will lie in state through Tuesday. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

Trump greets 'Walking Marine' at White House

 President Donald Trump greeted a former marine and Vietnam veteran, who walked from Stokesdale, North Carolina to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about the..
USATODAY.com

Scientists identify the key enzyme behind body odour

 WASHINGTON D.C. : Scientists have discovered a unique enzyme responsible for the pungent characteristic smell we call body odour or BO. Researchers from the..
WorldNews

‘Our compassionate hero’Oklahomans pay tribute to late civil rights icon, Rep. John Lewis

 Not long after arriving in Washington, D.C., as Oklahoma’s newest elected congressman, J.C. Watts decided to seize the opportunity. He invited Rep. John Lewis..
WorldNews

Federal Officers And Protesters Clash Overnight In Portland [Video]

Federal Officers And Protesters Clash Overnight In Portland

Federal officers sent tear gas and rubber bullets into a crowd of protesters outside of a federal courthouse in Portland.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:53Published
Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters [Video]

Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters

Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters Video of Mayor Ted Wheeler being tear-gassed with other protesters was reported by 'The New York Times' and posted on Twitter. Wheeler had been..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published
Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police [Video]

Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police

Clad in yellow and holding signs that read 'you need a time out,' mothers and fathers faced down federal law enforcement officers in the streets of Portland, Oregon on Tuesday night.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published

