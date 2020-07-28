Global  
 

Donald Trump Jr suspended from tweeting after Covid post

BBC News Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
US president's son's use of Twitter is limited for 12 hours after he broke its misinformation rules.
News video: Charlamagne Tha God criticizes Biden for calling Trump ‘first’ racist president

Charlamagne Tha God criticizes Biden for calling Trump ‘first’ racist president 01:12

 The 'Breakfast Club' co-host referred to the presidential hopeful’s comments as “revisionist history”.

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President Donald Trump's event at Mount Rushmore. CNN reports Guilfoyle was not with the President and Donald Trump Jr. has so far tested negative. Guilfoyle has not met with President Trump recently, but she was backstage for his rally in Tulsa, and was also at his event in Phoenix.

Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC allows kin to meet Varavara Rao

 The Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted family members of poet Varavara Rao to meet him at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital where the 81-year-old is undergoing..
IndiaTimes

Four more Miami Marlins test positive for COVID-19, bringing team total to 17

 Four more members of the Miami Marlins have tested positive for coronavirus. The team now has 15 players who are positive and two coaches.
USATODAY.com

Covid community spread in West Bengal started early April, biweekly lockdown of no help: Virologist

 The Bengal government has largely failed to address the Covid-19 crisis, and its recent decision to impose complete lockdown twice a week till August will be of..
IndiaTimes

Only 700 cases reported on highest single-day Covid testing in Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray

 Only 700 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai today that too with the highest single-day testing till date, said Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya..
IndiaTimes

Portland protesters, officers clash on 60th day [Video]

Portland protesters, officers clash on 60th day

[NFA] Tensions remained high in Portland, Oregon for the 60th straight day of anti-racism protests, after six U.S. mayors on Monday urged Congress to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal..

Explaining the Highlights of the GOP’s $1 Trillion Coronavirus Relief HEALS Act [Video]

Explaining the Highlights of the GOP’s $1 Trillion Coronavirus Relief HEALS Act

A further trillion dollars in coronavirus relief is on the way as Senate Republicans revealed their plan for navigating through the economic fallout of the pandemic. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Retweet Spree [Video]

Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Retweet Spree

President Donald Trump retweeted a video pushing hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus cure, but it was later yanked from social media websites for falsehoods.

Moderna begins phase-3 clinical trial of Covid vaccine in US

 Pharmaceutical company Moderna has begun a phase-3 clinical trial to evaluate an investigational vaccine known as mRNA-1273 designed to protect against Covid-19...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Narendra Modi: Efforts Underway To Conduct 10 Lakh COVID-19 Tests Per Day

 Efforts are being made to ramp up the testing capacity in the country to conduct up to 10 lakh COVID-19 tests per day, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Mid-Day Also reported by •HinduallAfrica.com

Supreme Court reserves order on plea for transfer of funds from PM CARES Fund to NDRF

 The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on a plea seeking a direction that the funds received by the PM CARES Fund be credited to the National Disaster...
Mid-Day


