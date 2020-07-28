|
Donald Trump Jr suspended from tweeting after Covid post
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
US president's son's use of Twitter is limited for 12 hours after he broke its misinformation rules.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump Jr. Son of Donald Trump; American businessman
Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC allows kin to meet Varavara RaoThe Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted family members of poet Varavara Rao to meet him at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital where the 81-year-old is undergoing..
IndiaTimes
Four more Miami Marlins test positive for COVID-19, bringing team total to 17Four more members of the Miami Marlins have tested positive for coronavirus. The team now has 15 players who are positive and two coaches.
USATODAY.com
Covid community spread in West Bengal started early April, biweekly lockdown of no help: VirologistThe Bengal government has largely failed to address the Covid-19 crisis, and its recent decision to impose complete lockdown twice a week till August will be of..
IndiaTimes
Only 700 cases reported on highest single-day Covid testing in Mumbai: Aaditya ThackerayOnly 700 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai today that too with the highest single-day testing till date, said Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya..
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this