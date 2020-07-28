|
Lewis Hamilton forced to clarify he’s ‘not against’ a Covid-19 vaccine
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton has been forced to clarify that he is “not against a vaccine” for Covid-19, after inadvertently sharing an anti-vaxxer post on his Instagram account. The 35-year-old Formula One star shared a post by internet personality King Bach which suggested Bill Gates was lying when talking...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion
Hamilton 'clarifies' view on coronavirus vaccine postLewis Hamilton clarifies his thoughts after sharing a video on social media that accused Microsoft founder Bill Gates of lying about a coronavirus vaccine.
BBC News
Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Lewis Hamilton criticises drivers and F1 for lack of anti-racism support at Hungarian GPLewis Hamilton criticises his fellow drivers and Formula 1 for not doing enough to combat racism.
BBC News
Lewis Hamilton wins eighth Hungarian Grand Prix to equal Schumacher F1 recordFormula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher's single-venue record and take the championship..
WorldNews
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Twitter removes President Donald Trump's post touting a false 'cure' for COVID-19Twitter takes action against President Donald Trump and his son over posts that promoted COVID-19 cures that don't exist.
USATODAY.com
EU COVID-19 rescue package: what safeguards are in place against corruption?
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:48Published
Bernie Sanders introduces bill to provide 'Masks for all'(CNN)Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will introduce a bill on Tuesday that would provide high quality, reusable masks to every American. Sanders is unveiling the..
WorldNews
Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC allows kin to meet Varavara RaoThe Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted family members of poet Varavara Rao to meet him at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital where the 81-year-old is undergoing..
IndiaTimes
Four more Miami Marlins test positive for COVID-19, bringing team total to 17Four more members of the Miami Marlins have tested positive for coronavirus. The team now has 15 players who are positive and two coaches.
USATODAY.com
King Bach Canadian-born American actor, comedian, director, producer and writer
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
J.Lo celebrates fiance's birthday with touching video
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick take a knee in new photo
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Katy Perry Neon-Orange Hair
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Bill Gates American business magnate and philanthropist
Here’s what Bill Gates says about COVID conspiracy theories that he created pandemicWashington: Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Thursday pushed back against some of the conspiracy theories spreading online accusing him of creating the..
WorldNews
Bill Gates confirms he won't use a COVID-19 vaccine to microchip peopleDuring a television interview Bill Gates denied conspiracy theories that say he wants to use coronavirus vaccines to implant a microchip in people to track them.
SBS
How Twitter Could Start a Nuclear WarLast Wednesday, a Twitter insider helped hackers gain access to several high profile Twitter accounts. Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Bill Gates and others were suddenly..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this