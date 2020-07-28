Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton forced to clarify he’s ‘not against’ a Covid-19 vaccine

WorldNews Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton forced to clarify he’s ‘not against’ a Covid-19 vaccineLewis Hamilton has been forced to clarify that he is “not against a vaccine” for Covid-19, after inadvertently sharing an anti-vaxxer post on his Instagram account. The 35-year-old Formula One star shared a post by internet personality King Bach which suggested Bill Gates was lying when talking...
Hamilton 'clarifies' view on coronavirus vaccine post

 Lewis Hamilton clarifies his thoughts after sharing a video on social media that accused Microsoft founder Bill Gates of lying about a coronavirus vaccine.
BBC News
Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory [Video]

Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton delivered a crushing performance to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and move to the summit of the world championship.Hamilton dominated from start to finish to match Michael Schumacher’s record of winning at the same venue for an eighth time.The Briton finished ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Valtteri Bottas third. Racing Point’s Lance Stroll took the flag in fourth ahead of Red Bull driver Alexander Albon and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Lewis Hamilton criticises drivers and F1 for lack of anti-racism support at Hungarian GP

 Lewis Hamilton criticises his fellow drivers and Formula 1 for not doing enough to combat racism.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton wins eighth Hungarian Grand Prix to equal Schumacher F1 record

 Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher's single-venue record and take the championship..
WorldNews

