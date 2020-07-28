Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mick Jagger and Lorde urge politicians to get permission for campaign songs

BBC News Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Blondie and Lorde are among artists who want politicians to get permission before using their songs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mick Jagger Mick Jagger English songwriter, singer of The Rolling Stones

Today in History for July 26th

 Highlights of this day in history: President Harry Truman orders desegregation of U.S. Military; Cuba's Fidel Castro attacks Moncada barracks; Argentina's Eva..
USATODAY.com
Food artist creates gruesome treats out of cake [Video]

Food artist creates gruesome treats out of cake

From succulent chocolate slugs to fancy severed feet and brains brimming with sugary delight, a sculptor with a taste for the absurd is adding her macabre touch to cake-making.Food artist Sarah Hardy's gourmet gore has earned her a place in the rock 'n' roll hall of baking fame, after Rolling Stone Sir Mick Jagger commissioned a half-woman-half-zombie cake, made of white chocolate and forest fruit coulis blood, for his model daughter, Georgia.Since setting up her online confectionery shop, The Edible Museum, in 2017, mum-of-two Sarah, 49, of Colchester, Essex, has been tickling tastebuds with everything from sweet stag beetle treats to replica T-Rex teeth, saying: "My personal favourites are the chocolate slugs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published
Mick Jagger adds tribute to Shine a Light film producer Steve Bing [Video]

Mick Jagger adds tribute to Shine a Light film producer Steve Bing

Mick Jagger has paid tribute to producer Steve Bing after learning of the financier's s*icide.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Lorde Lorde New Zealand singer and songwriter

Lorde voices support for Black Lives Matter movement in email to fans [Video]

Lorde voices support for Black Lives Matter movement in email to fans

Lorde has assured fans in an email that she is taking "true action" to help support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this