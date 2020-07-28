Mick Jagger and Lorde urge politicians to get permission for campaign songs

Food artist creates gruesome treats out of cake



From succulent chocolate slugs to fancy severed feet and brains brimming with sugary delight, a sculptor with a taste for the absurd is adding her macabre touch to cake-making.Food artist Sarah Hardy's gourmet gore has earned her a place in the rock 'n' roll hall of baking fame, after Rolling Stone Sir Mick Jagger commissioned a half-woman-half-zombie cake, made of white chocolate and forest fruit coulis blood, for his model daughter, Georgia.Since setting up her online confectionery shop, The Edible Museum, in 2017, mum-of-two Sarah, 49, of Colchester, Essex, has been tickling tastebuds with everything from sweet stag beetle treats to replica T-Rex teeth, saying: "My personal favourites are the chocolate slugs.

