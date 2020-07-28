Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26

Hugh Jackman, More React To Emmy Nominations



(CNN) Those lucky enough to snag an Emmy nomination on Tuesday are feeling all the feels and we are here for it. Hugh Jackman, outstanding lead actor in a limited series or tv movie for "Bad Education" "I'm humbled by the nominations for both me and the film and excited to be named with such a talented group of actors. I am nothing in #IKnowThisMuchIsTrue without Derek Cianfrance who has made a piece of work that will stand the test of time," Ruffalo tweeted.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970