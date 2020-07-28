Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26

WorldNews Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Watchmen,” cloaked in superhero mythology and grounded in real-world racism, received a leading 26 nominations Tuesday for the prime-time Emmy Awards. The HBO series, which captured America’s deep unease as it faces racial and political clashes amid a pandemic, was nominated as best limited series and received bids for cast members including Regina King and Jeremy Irons. King was part of a vanguard of actors of color who showed that TV academy voters took heed of the social climate. “Zendaya!” exclaimed Emmy announcement host Leslie Jones, her gleeful reaction to the “Euphoria” star’s nomination as best actress in a drama. “This is a great day,” Jones added. She was part...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Emmy Nominations Being Announced

Emmy Nominations Being Announced 00:34

 So far, HBO's dystopian series "Watchmen" leads the pack with 26 nominations.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

Hugh Jackman's Emmy nomination: 'A great way to wake up'

 After receiving four previous nods for hosting, Hugh Jackman got his first Emmy acting nomination for the HBO movie "Bad Education." (July 28)
 
USATODAY.com
2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Biggest Snubs | THR News [Video]

2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Biggest Snubs | THR News

While 2020 Emmy Awards nominees are celebrating Tuesday morning after their work was honored with this year's nominations, other hopefuls are likely disappointed that their performances and series didn't get the recognition they had hoped.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:41Published
2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List | THR News [Video]

2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List | THR News

Netflix broke the record for most nominations in a single year, scoring 160 in total, while the most-nominated series was HBO's 'Watchmen,' with 26 in all.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:35Published
Hugh Jackman, More React To Emmy Nominations [Video]

Hugh Jackman, More React To Emmy Nominations

(CNN) Those lucky enough to snag an Emmy nomination on Tuesday are feeling all the feels and we are here for it. Hugh Jackman, outstanding lead actor in a limited series or tv movie for "Bad Education" "I'm humbled by the nominations for both me and the film and excited to be named with such a talented group of actors. I am nothing in #IKnowThisMuchIsTrue without Derek Cianfrance who has made a piece of work that will stand the test of time," Ruffalo tweeted.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
'The Mandalorian' To Zendaya, Emmy Nominees [Video]

'The Mandalorian' To Zendaya, Emmy Nominees

(CNN) Emmy voters came up with a roster of selections as diverse and eclectic as the current face of television, reaching out to new shows and services, nominating numerous people of color and expanding the tent to include genres that have frequently been overlooked, including the first live-action "Star Wars" series, "The Mandalorian." In the past, the Television Academy has often been slow to recognize quirkier or off-the-beaten-track fare.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Leslie Jones (comedian) Leslie Jones (comedian) American comedian and actress

Leslie Jones regrets taking 'destructive' sledgehammer to first-ever protest [Video]

Leslie Jones regrets taking 'destructive' sledgehammer to first-ever protest

Leslie Jones took a sledgehammer to her first-ever march - but it's not an item she'd recommend to protesters today.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Rodney King: Camera that captured 1991 beating to be auctioned

 A bystander used the Sony Handycam to film King's beating by Los Angeles police in 1991.
BBC News
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome baby girl [Video]

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome baby girl

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have become first-time parents after the actress gave birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles last week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

International women's didgeridoo festival raises questions back in Australia

 An upcoming didgeridoo festival being run out of Amsterdam and Los Angeles has been accused of cultural appropriation.
SBS

HBO HBO American pay television network

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Welcome Baby [Video]

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Welcome Baby

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby! A representative for Turner confirmed the birth in a statement provided to CNN. The couple married last year in two ceremonies. One was a casual affair in Las Vegas and the other was a more lavish event in France. Jonas, 30, is a member of The Jonas Brothers. Turner, 24, is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO's "Game of Thrones."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Rock Hall Of Fame To Televise 2020 Induction Ceremony [Video]

Rock Hall Of Fame To Televise 2020 Induction Ceremony

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has announced the 2020 induction ceremony will be televised. The foundation said it will replace its annual live induction ceremony with an exclusive HBO special. This year's Hall of Fame inductees include Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, and Whitney Houston. According to CNN, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., and T-Rex will also be honored. The program will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max at 8 p.m. on November 7.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

Jeremy Irons Jeremy Irons English actor


Regina King Regina King American actress and director


Zendaya Zendaya American actress and singer

Vivica A. Fox tips Zendaya for possible Kill Bill sequel [Video]

Vivica A. Fox tips Zendaya for possible Kill Bill sequel

Vivica A Fox has shared how Quentin Tarantino and her Kill Bill co-star Uma Thurman had discussed reprising their roles for a possible third movie, and when asked who she would like to play her daughter she revealed that she would love to work with the original actress Ambrosia Kelly.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Academy meets diversity target with new members [Video]

Academy meets diversity target with new members

The Academy invited 819 new members, including Eva Longoria, Zendaya and Awkwafina.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Related videos from verified sources

'Watchmen' Leading Pack Of Emmy Nominees [Video]

'Watchmen' Leading Pack Of Emmy Nominees

CBS4's Chris Martinez has more on who could take home TV's biggest prize.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:42Published
‘Watchmen,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Lead 72nd Annual Emmy Nominations [Video]

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Lead 72nd Annual Emmy Nominations

The HBO superhero limited series “Watchmen” received a leading 26 nominations Tuesday for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this

theteflonlegend

jay b. RT @AP: BREAKING: HBO's dystopian series "Watchmen" leads all Emmy nominees with 26. The Amazon comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is the s… 7 minutes ago

mosene_

mosene HBO's dystopian series "Watchmen" leads all Emmy nominees with 26 https://t.co/bodpxc2PWL https://t.co/AFKBGkRbht 35 minutes ago

News_8

News 8 WROC “Watchmen,” cloaked in superhero mythology and grounded in real-world racism, received a leading 26 nominations Tue… https://t.co/V4oNYT7jNm 40 minutes ago

WWAY

WWAY News The series, which captured America’s unease as it faces racial clashes amid a pandemic, was nominated as best limit… https://t.co/yMvs8k3ibO 1 hour ago

a_a_r_y_a_a

A_a_r_y_a RT @republic: Emmy Awards 2020: Dystopian series 'Watchmen' leads all with 26 nominations https://t.co/wfDWsGlqKV 2 hours ago

KABBFOX29

KABB FOX 29 Dystopian series 'Watchmen' leads all Emmy nominees with 26 https://t.co/6NEcyERavi 2 hours ago