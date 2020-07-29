4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competition
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Big Tech CEOs — Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple — are set to answer for their companies’ practices before Congress as a House panel caps its yearlong investigation of market dominance in the industry. The four command corporations with gold-plated brands, […]
Tech CEOs to attend anti-trust hearing Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook have all been asked to send a representative to speak to the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust on July 27. The meeting..
