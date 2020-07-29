|
'That's dirty baseball': Astros' Dusty Baker hot after benches-clearing incident vs. Dodgers
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
"We don't start nothing, but we don't take nothing, either," Astros manager Dusty Baker said following Tuesday's heated game against the Dodgers.
