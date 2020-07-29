Endangered tigers making a 'remarkable' comeback

Nepal floods: Death toll reaches 132, 53 missing



Heavy rains triggered floods and landslides has killed at least 132 people and displaced millions in Nepal. As many as 128 people injured and 53 missing due to heavy rainfall, according to Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority as of July 23. Chitwan area witnessed flash floods and landslides which washed or swept away homes, upended roads and bridges, uprooted trees and submerged houses. Nepal's Meteorological Forecasting Division earlier last week had predicted heavy downpour across the country. The Division had warned of monsoon winds being near the low-pressure line in the Terai belt, which would consequently cause more rainfall.

