Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Endangered tigers making a 'remarkable' comeback

BBC News Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Figures suggest India, China, Nepal, Russia and Bhutan have seen rising tiger numbers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Conservationists hail ‘remarkable comeback’ of tigers in five countries

Conservationists hail ‘remarkable comeback’ of tigers in five countries 00:30

 Tiger numbers are increasing across five of the countries where the endangeredbig cat is found, conservationists have said.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nepal Nepal Country in South Asia

Conservationists hail ‘remarkable comeback’ of tigers

 Two tigers resting in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve within Bandhavgarh National Park in India. (Credits: PA) Tiger numbers are increasing across five of the..
WorldNews
South Asia monsoon: More than 130 people killed in Nepal floods [Video]

South Asia monsoon: More than 130 people killed in Nepal floods

The monsoon season in Nepal started last month, then took a turn for the worse on Sunday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
Nepal floods: Death toll reaches 132, 53 missing [Video]

Nepal floods: Death toll reaches 132, 53 missing

Heavy rains triggered floods and landslides has killed at least 132 people and displaced millions in Nepal. As many as 128 people injured and 53 missing due to heavy rainfall, according to Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority as of July 23. Chitwan area witnessed flash floods and landslides which washed or swept away homes, upended roads and bridges, uprooted trees and submerged houses. Nepal's Meteorological Forecasting Division earlier last week had predicted heavy downpour across the country. The Division had warned of monsoon winds being near the low-pressure line in the Terai belt, which would consequently cause more rainfall.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Bhutan Bhutan Country in South Asia

Amid looming Chinese presence, India woos Bhutan with trade and connectivity

 From identifying more trade points to carrying out a feasibility study for a railway link, the government is going all out to thwart China's attempts to wean..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Will discuss all disputed areas with China: Bhutan

 ‘Border talks delayed due to pandemic’
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Conservationists hail ‘remarkable comeback’ of tigers

Conservationists hail ‘remarkable comeback’ of tigers Two tigers resting in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve within Bandhavgarh National Park in India. (Credits: PA) Tiger numbers are increasing across five of the...
WorldNews

China insists on ‘package solution’ to resolve Bhutan border row

 The renewed talk about a package solution has left many wondering if China is offering a new deal to Bhutan, after taking a maximalist position with its new...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this