Amazon CEO Jeff Bezo's ex-wife donates $1.7 billion for social causes

WorldNews Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezo's ex-wife donates $1.7 billion for social causesWashington: MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, announced on Tuesday (local time) that she has donated around $1.7 billion (Dh62 billion) to groups involved in philanthropic causes such as healthcare, LGBT rights and racial justice. Scott, who said she changed her surname after her divorce from Bezos last year, wrote in a post shared on Medium - an online publishing platform - said she pledged to give a majority of her wealth "back to the society that helped...
