|
Trump dismisses virus aid for cities, lashes out at GOP
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed Democratic demands to include aid for cash-strapped cities in a new coronavirus relief package and lashed out at Republicans, saying they should “go back to school” if they reject money for a new FBI building in downtown Washington, D.C. Trump, speaking alongside Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this