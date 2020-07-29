Global  
 

Trump dismisses virus aid for cities, lashes out at GOP

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed Democratic demands to include aid for cash-strapped cities in a new coronavirus relief package and lashed out at Republicans, saying they should “go back to school” if they reject money for a new FBI building in downtown Washington, D.C. Trump, speaking alongside Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin […]
