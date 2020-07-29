Trump dismisses virus aid for cities, lashes out at GOP

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Federal troops are being sent to other US cities



President Trump says he's now sending about 200 federal troops to Chicago and other cities to combat violence. This is the same action President Trump took in Portland. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:33 Published 6 days ago Trump deploys more federal law enforcement to cities in security push



Trump deploys more federal law enforcement to cities in security push Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:23 Published 6 days ago President Trump Vows To Expand Presence Of U.S. Forces In American Cities



President Donald Trump is vowing to expand the presence of U.S. forces in American cities, but some mayors claim he's trying to create a distraction from criticism of his leadership on the coronavirus;.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:50 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this