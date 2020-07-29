Global  
 

NBA commissioner Adam Silver 'anxious' but confident on eve of restart

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Before the NBA restarts its season in Florida on Thursday, commissioner Adam Silver said he was confident yet "anxious."
