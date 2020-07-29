NBA commissioner Adam Silver 'anxious' but confident on eve of restart

"Zero Dark Thirty-23" won't be a thing for LeBron James this year in the playoffs as he seeks to stay connected to his family while in Florida bubble.

More than 140 days after the NBA season was halted due to coronavirus, basketball returns as 22 teams battle for play-off places and the chance of the title.

Anheuser-Busch is bringing a big name, Budweiser, to the non-alcoholic beer space with Budweiser Zero. And it has NBA legend Dwyane Wade on its team.

Zion Williamson returned to New Orleans Pelicans practice for the first time in nearly two weeks on Tuesday night and coach Alvin Gentry said the NBA’s top..

Florida could see heavy rain and strong winds from a system that is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias by the end of the week.

NASA is upping the ante with its newest rover headed to Mars. Set to rocket away this week from Florida, the spacecraft named Perseverance is NASA's brawniest..

Marcellus Wiley: Adam Silver needs to adopt Roger Goodell's mindset with NBA's reset



Marcellus Wiley discusses Adam Silver's approach to the NBA's restart with Emmanuel Acho and Ric Bucher. Hear why Marcellus thinks Silver is trying to play both sides too much and should adopt Roger.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:10 Published on July 1, 2020

Shannon Sharpe: Adam Silver has been most accommodating commissioner in the history of sports



When asked whether the NBA would allow players to kneel, commissioner Adam Silver said quote, "We've had a rule on our books that goes back to the early 80s, that precedes even David Stern's tenure as.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:44 Published on July 1, 2020