What's shakin'? Earthquake sensors detect northern lights in Alaska

Teddy Bear's Picnic: Brown Bear Takes Seat At Picnic Table



Talk about a Teddy Bear's picnic!. This hopeful brown bear took a seat at a table outside of campervan, seemingly waiting to be fed. Photographer Mike Hoekendijk says the grizzly was attracted by the smell of fish caught by the owner at Haines in Alaska. Mike says: “they took the salmon inside just in time". "The bear, came, smelt and was very disappointed”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published on January 1, 1970